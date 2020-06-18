Personal care services can reopen with modifications on Friday, weddings allowed

County strongly discourages indoor activities that require prolonged close contact

-Personal care services in non-healthcare settings, such as spas, nail salons, massage therapy, and body art facilities, in San Luis Obispo County can reopen with modifications on Friday, June 19, according to county health officials.

Though these activities are officially allowed, County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein warns that small, enclosed indoor spaces create the perfect setting for COVID-19 to spread.

“I strongly discourage activities – such as personal massages or facials – that require you to be in a small, enclosed space for a prolonged period of time with someone else outside of your household,” Dr. Borenstein said. “That is the perfect environment for COVID-19 to spread. Be smart. Take care of your health. Understand that this illness spreads through prolonged close physical contact.”

Click here to download the State of California guidelines for reopening personal care services. The county has is also providing additional guidelines regarding physical distancing and sanitation that apply to all industry sectors. Guidelines for personal services include face coverings for employees and customers, wearing gloves, and sanitation procedures.

Officials also confirmed that the State of California is allowing modified wedding ceremonies (religious or non-religious) as long as they follow the State guidance for Places of Worship, but the state is still not allowing wedding receptions and celebrations. Indoor wedding ceremonies should limit attendance to 25 percent of capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer. Outdoor weddings should accommodate a minimum of six feet between attendees from different households. The risk of COVID-19 spreading at events and gatherings increases as follows:

Lowest risk: Virtual-only activities, events, and gatherings.

More risk: Smaller outdoor and in-person gatherings in which individuals from different households remain spaced at least 6 feet apart, wear cloth face coverings, do not share objects, and come from the same local area (e.g., community, town, city, or county).

Higher risk: Medium-sized in-person gatherings adapted to allow individuals to remain spaced at least six feet apart and with attendees coming from outside SLO County.

Highest risk: Large in-person gatherings where it is difficult for individuals to remain spaced at least six feet apart and attendees travel from outside the local area.

Business owners and managers can review the relevant industry guidance at ReadySLO.org, conduct a risk assessment, and self-certify that they are ready to reopen safely. The Ready to Reopen toolkit is available at ReadySLO.org.

Share this post!

email

Related