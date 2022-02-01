Petition sustains commitment of man deemed ‘sexually violent predator’

Richard Wade Mullin (63) has convictions from the 1980s and 90s related to child sex crimes

– District Attorney Dan Dow announced today that a San Luis Obispo County jury has sustained his petition for the continued civil commitment of Richard Wade Mullin (63) as a Sexually Violent Predator. The jury returned their finding of “true” on the petition after several days of evidence.

California’s Sexually Violent Predator Law (SVP law) allows a District Attorney to petition for the continued detention of an individual beyond their parole period, where that person has been sentenced to state prison for one or more sexually violent offenses, has been diagnosed with a mental disorder, and poses a present danger to the safety of others because they are likely to engage in acts of sexual violence if released into the community. The SVP law is a civil law, not criminal. This means that its purpose is treatment and rehabilitation, not punishment. Individuals committed under the SVP law are generally detained within a locked hospital setting, such as Coalinga State Hospital.

“I am grateful for the jury’s service. Their finding will ensure this dangerous sexual predator will stay out of our community,” said District Attorney Dan Dow. “We are committed to doing everything within our authority to protect the people of San Luis Obispo County from dangerous offenders like Mr. Mullin.”

The requirements for SVP designation are found in Welfare and Institutions Code sections 6600 and 6601 and include that the individual’s diagnosed mental disorder was at least a contributing cause to the commission of their sexually violent offenses. More information about California’s Sexually Violent Predator law may be found here: https://www.dsh.ca.gov/Treatment/Sexually_Violent_Predator.html

At trial, the jury heard evidence that Mullin suffered prior convictions for False Imprisonment of a Child Under the age of 10 in 1981, Forcible Lewd Acts on a Child, Attempted Rape and Rape of Child Under the Age of 14 in 1983, and Felony Sexual Battery in 1996.

At the trial three of the survivors, now adult women, testified about the volent assaults. In addition, two psychologists who assessed Mullin, gave their opinion that he had a diagnosed mental disorder that makes him a danger to the safety of others in that it is likely that he will engage in sexually violent criminal behavior if released into the community.

After the jury finding, San Luis Obispo County Superior Court Judge Michael Duffy signed an order committing Mullin to Coalinga State Hospital as an SVP where his progress will be reviewed annually by the California Department of State Hospitals.

This case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Melissa Chabra who is assigned to the District Attorney’s Office Sexual Violence Unit. The case was investigated by the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office Bureau of Investigation.

