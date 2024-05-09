PG&E employee helps local teen earn Eagle Scout rank

– Paso Robles High School senior Jacob Tashma was on the verge of achieving scouting’s Eagle Scout rank. Only 5% of all Scouts reach this achievement.

To become an Eagle Scout there are hundreds of requirements to complete. Among other things, they must climb seven Scout rankings, earn 21 merit badges, and complete an Eagle Service Project — enter Templeton-based troubleshooter Jim Layugan.

Jacob’s father, Sean Tashma, called PG&E about his son’s service project to renovate and restore the Santa Margarita Cemetery, a rural cemetery that isn’t regularly maintained. Jacob tasked himself with cleaning up the grounds and refurbishing the gazebo.

He also wanted to install a light on a flagpole so the American flag would be illuminated at night, a true sign of patriotism and a nod to his father, a Marine Corps veteran. Without hesitation, the PG&E worker volunteered to meet the 17-year-old at the cemetery and use his F550 trouble truck to affix a solar-powered light atop the flagpole.

After his incredible efforts, Jacob was awarded an Eagle Scout badge earlier this year. He was so grateful for PG&E’s help with his project that he sent PG&E and Layugan a framed thank you letter.

“We are here to serve our communities and helping Jacob with his Eagle Scout project is the least we can do. It was an honor to help him reach his goal and see this young man care so deeply for his community,” Layugan said. “It meant a lot to receive his thank you letter and to see that Jacob earned his Eagle Scout badge after all his hard work.”

– By Carina Corral for PG&E

