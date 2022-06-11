PG&E equipment upgrades coming to Paso Robles area

Temporary power outages expected for some customers

– Starting next Tuesday, PG&E will be launching a series of projects in the Paso Robles area. The work includes installing stronger, more resilient poles; wider cross-arms to increase power line separation; and replacing bare power lines with larger, covered lines. This will reduce the risk of fire ignitions or outages caused by vegetation, birds, or animals, and eliminate the risk of bare power lines coming into contact with one another, according to PG&E. In addition, extensive vegetation management work is planned to reduce fire ignition risk.

During the course of the work, at times it might be necessary to temporarily shut off power to some customers for PG&E employee and contractor safety. Any customers who will be impacted by such work-related outages will receive advance notice.

Customers also might experience intermittent road or lane closures, traffic delays and/or construction noise and activity, including from working vegetation management crews, helicopter activity, and heavy equipment operation.

PG&E crews and personnel from PG&E contractor companies will perform the work. In some cases, access to private property might be required. All personnel will be required to carry identification and provide it upon request.

The first phases of the planned Paso Robles area work will take place at various locations off of the west end of Nacimiento Lake Drive.

The work will take place on/near the following roads (some smaller sections not listed):

• Godfrey Road/Nacimiento Lake Drive

• Heritage Ranch (Community)

• San Marcos Road

• Mountain Springs Road

• Trager Canyon Road

• Oak Flat Road

• Valley Quail Place

• Mustard Creek Road

• Vista Serrano Way

