PG&E invites local residents to webinar on enhanced powerline safety settings

Effort is helping to prevent potential wildfires but is causing outages for some customers

– To help protect customers and communities during this hot and historically dry wildfire season, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is adjusting the sensitivity of some of its electric equipment in high fire-threat districts to automatically turn off power faster if the system detects a problem. This effort is helping to prevent potential wildfires but is causing outages for some customers. For those interested in learning more and asking questions, PG&E is hosting a webinar next Tuesday, Oct. 12 for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County residents.

The webinar is happening Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 from 5:30-7 p.m. Click this link to join.

Attendee Dial-In: 1 (800) 619-3416

Conference ID: 8746845

These webinars will include information about:

• Why we have adjusted settings in our communities to reduce the risk of wildfire

• Steps we are taking to reduce the frequency and length of outages

• Ongoing efforts to strengthen the electric system against severe weather and other environmental risks

• Resources that are available to support customers

Throughout the webinar, customers will also have opportunities to ask questions of PG&E experts. Closed captioning will be available in English, Spanish and Chinese.

For those who are unable to join, a copy of the presentation materials and a recording of the event will be available at pge.com/firesafetywebinars.

About PG&E Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than 16 million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com/news.

