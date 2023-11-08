PG&E seeks license renewal for Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant

PG&E aiming to extend operations at the plant for additional 20 years, reports say

– Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) has announced that it has filed a license renewal application with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) on Tuesday, aiming to extend the operations at the Diablo Canyon Power Plant for up to 20 additional years, according to reports.

The operating licenses for the Diablo Canyon Power Plant’s two units had been set to expire in 2024 and 2025. However, in September 2022, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 846, authorizing the plant’s extended operations until 2030.

The legislation was passed in response to mounting demands to keep the power plant operational as California undertakes its transition to a more renewable energy framework. The Diablo Canyon Power Plant is known to contribute over 8% of the state’s total electricity supply, according to reports.

The NRC’s review process for the License Renewal Application may span several years, although PG&E has previously secured approval to continue plant operations during a review period.

Share To Social Media