PG&E to host wildfire safety town hall meeting

Central Coast residents encouraged to attend

– To help keep customers and communities safe in the face of the growing wildfire risk across the state, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is continuing to evolve its wildfire safety program to reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfires.

As part of these efforts, PG&E is hosting a Safety Town Hall for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County residents on Wednesday, July 13, from noon to 1:30 p.m. to share its wildfire prevention plans for 2022 and listen to customer feedback. PG&E experts will provide a brief presentation, after which participants will have the opportunity to ask questions.

The event can be accessed through the link or dial-in below or through PG&E’s website, pge.com/firesafetywebinars.

Click this link to join: bit.ly/3M9XguZ

Attendee Dial-in: 800-369-1705

Conference ID: 2844432

During the webinar event, the PG&E team will discuss:

PG&E’s wildfire prevention efforts

Resources to help customers and communities before, during, and after wildfire safety outages

Improvements and updates to PG&E’s safety technology and tools

Closed captioning will be available in English, Spanish, and Chinese and dial-in numbers will be available for those who aren’t able to join online.

For the full webinar events schedule, additional information on how to join, recordings and presentation materials from past events, and to learn more about PG&E’s Community Wildfire Safety Program, visit pge.com/wildfiresafety.

More information and resources to help you and your family prepare for and stay safe in the event of an emergency can be found at safetyactioncenter.pge.com.

Advertisement

Related