Phase one of Creston Corridor Project now underway

– Phase 1 of the Creston Corridor Project is now underway, according to the latest edition of the City of Paso Robles‘ Economic Newsletter.

Planned improvements include road widening; new traffic signal at Walnut/Bolen; enhanced pedestrian crossings at Ivy, Trigo and Orchard; curbs, gutters and sidewalks; rehab of sewer and water mains and new conduit for future fiber optic.

