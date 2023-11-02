Photographer offering on-location shooting course

– The Paso Robles Community Services Department, in collaboration with photographer Dean Crawford Jr., is set to host a four-class course aimed at enhancing photography skills through location shooting. The course, led by Crawford, Jr., will offer practical tips and guidance to participants seeking to improve their photographic prowess.

In this course, students will have the opportunity to engage in on-location shooting at various local sites within the county over the span of two consecutive Saturdays. The first class is scheduled to take place at Centennial Park on Thursday, Nov. 16, with location shoots set for Nov. 18 and 25, culminating in the final class on Dec. 4.

To enroll in the course, interested individuals are required to pay a registration fee of $45, along with a $20 supply fee. It is expected that participants have a fundamental understanding of their digital cameras before joining the program. Returning students can benefit from a $5 discount, and they are encouraged to contact the instructor to obtain the discount code.

A materials fee of $20, payable to the instructor, will cover the cost of producing final photo prints. Young photography enthusiasts under the age of 18 may be eligible to attend the course with prior approval from the instructor.

For further information or inquiries, individuals can reach out to Dean Crawford at (805) 238-0072. Additional details and updates on the course will be communicated during the class session on Nov. 16.

