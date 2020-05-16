Photos: Hundreds of locals turn out for Templeton cruise night

–Several hundred people turned out Friday evening for a casual Cruise Night in Templeton. Classic and contemporary cars drove up and down Main Street as onlookers waved and occasionally shouted friendly greetings at the occupants.

“It’s a beautiful Friday night in Templeton,” said Supervisor John Peschong from his office overlooking Main Street. “My 14-year-old son is down there with his friends from the Eagles football team.”

People were observed practicing safe distancing. A sheriff’s deputy cruised Main Street with several dozen other cars and motorcycles as the sun set over the Templeton Feed Store.

