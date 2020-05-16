Paso Robles News|Saturday, May 16, 2020
You are here: Home » Community » Photos: Hundreds of locals turn out for Templeton cruise night
  • Follow Us!

Photos: Hundreds of locals turn out for Templeton cruise night 

Posted: 3:24 am, May 16, 2020 by News Staff

–Several hundred people turned out Friday evening for a casual Cruise Night in Templeton. Classic and contemporary cars drove up and down Main Street as onlookers waved and occasionally shouted friendly greetings at the occupants.

“It’s a beautiful Friday night in Templeton,” said Supervisor John Peschong from his office overlooking Main Street. “My 14-year-old son is down there with his friends from the Eagles football team.”

People were observed practicing safe distancing. A sheriff’s deputy cruised Main Street with several dozen other cars and motorcycles as the sun set over the Templeton Feed Store.



Share this post!
Share on Facebook

Facebook

Tweet about this on Twitter

Twitter

Comments

Posted in:  Community, Templeton
About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.