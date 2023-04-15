Pianist Rudolf Budginas to perform with SLO Wind Orchestra

– The SLO Wind Orchestra is set to perform with renowned pianist Rudolf Budginas at Cuesta College’s Harold J. Miossic CPAC on April 30 at 3 p.m.

Budginas previously performed with the orchestra to a sold-out crowd, and fans are eagerly anticipating his return. The SLO Wind Orchestra has been a fixture in the community for over 24 years, and this concert promises to be a highlight of their season, according to a press release from the orchestra.

The program will feature a variety of works, including pieces by Gershwin, Sousa, and Gould. Budginas is a world-class pianist known for his technical skill and passionate performances. He has performed at major venues around the world, including Carnegie Hall and the Kennedy Center.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rudolf Budginas back to perform with us again,” said Jennifer Martin, conductor of the SLO Wind Orchestra. “His incredible talent and energy are sure to make this concert an unforgettable experience.”

Tickets for the concert are available now for $10-30 and can be purchased online at slowinds.org. The SLO Wind Orchestra can be contacted via email at contact@slowinds.org, and more information can be found on their website at slowinds.org.

