Pickleball 101 & 201 courses offered at Centennial Park 

Posted: 5:55 am, February 17, 2022 by News Staff

pickleballPickleball 101 course happening this weekend

– Certified pickleball instructor Janice Mundee welcomes new players (Pickleball 101) and those interested in improving their pickleball skills (Pickleball 201) during these two-day weekend classes offered at Centennial Park in Paso Robles. Families and individuals ages 12 and older are welcome.

Pickleball 101: Offered Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 19 & 20 from 1-3 p.m. on the Centennial Park Pickleball courts. The cost to attend is a $55 registration fee plus a $20 supply fee per family for The Official Pickleball Workbook. A pickleball paddle, cover, and ball can be purchased from the instructor at class for an additional $25.

Pickleball 201: Offered Sunday, Feb. 27 from 12-3 p.m. on the Centennial Park Pickleball Courts. Cost to attend is a $60 registration fee plus a $20 supply fee if you don’t have The Official Pickleball Workbook from taking the Pickleball 101 class.

Learn more and register here.

