Pickleball 101 classes offered at Centennial Park courts

Sunday classes are designed for beginner players of all ages

– All ages “Pickleball 101” classes are offered at Centennial Park in Paso Robles with three upcoming dates to choose from: Sunday, June 26, Sunday, July 17, or Sunday, Aug. 14 from 8-11 a.m. on the Centennial Park Pickleball Courts.

During this class, attendees will learn how to play pickleball in a fun environment from certified pickleball coach and longtime community member and teacher Jan Mundee. Participants will learn court terminology, types of shots, how to play doubles and how to score. This is an all-ages class for anyone ages 12 to adult. Families are welcome.

The cost to attend is $55 ($10 additional family member discount available). Pickleball paddles and balls are available to purchase from the instructor.

Learn more and register here.

