Pilot flying to Paso Robles forced to make emergency landing 

Posted: 7:15 am, May 18, 2023 by News Staff

plane makes emergency landing

Pilot lands plane safely in an agriculture field in Kern County after ‘catastrophic engine failure’

– The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office responded to an emergency plane landing south of King City on Wednesday morning, according to a Facebook post. At 10:49 a.m., deputies were called to the scene after a small aircraft experienced a catastrophic engine failure while traveling to Paso Robles.

Due to the engine failure, the pilots decided to return to the King City Airport but were unable to reach it. Instead, they located an agricultural field and successfully made an emergency landing.

Neither of the passengers sustained any injuries during the landing.

