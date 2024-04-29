Pinot and Paella Festival returns June 2

Proceeds benefit Paso Robles Youth Arts Foundation

– The 19th Annual Pinot and Paella Festival is slated to occur on Sunday, Jun. 2 at Templeton Community Park from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., featuring 12 chefs and 21 Pinot Noir producers.

The event will showcase the region’s top chefs competing with their unique Paella recipes, each paired with over 20 Paso Robles pinot noirs. The cook-off and live auction will contribute to the Paso Robles Youth Arts Foundation, facilitating access to various arts programs for children in the community, encompassing acting classes, music, dance, and other creative outlets.

Tickets for the event, priced at $100, will include a commemorative wineglass and wineglass plate.

Further details about the festival are available at www.PinotandPaella.com.

Share To Social Media