Pioneer Day contest winners announced

– Paso Robles Pioneer Day has announced the results from the 2023 Little Cowboy/Cowgirl contest, Pioneer Girl/Boy contest, and pet shows, as well as the Whiskerino contest results and the Gymkhana contest results:

Pioneer boy:

1. Colby Koenig

2. Luke Ontiveros

3. Trace Harris

Pioneer girl:

1. Aiyana Armas

2. Eleanor Sawdey

Cowgirl age 0-3:

1. Selah Jo Lovejoy

2. Olivia Mascaro

Cowboy age 0-3:

1. Ellis Work

2. Cruz Pacheco

3. Wesley Mcfarlane

Cowgirl age 4-7:

1. Vivian Pacheco

Cowboy age 4-7:

1. Lake Robinson

2. Axel King

Pet Show:

Best dressed: Cowgirl doggie Sadie Rue with owner Mari Martinez

Best lookalike: Ludo the Frenchie dog with owner Tessa Tomlinson

Most colorful: Cowgirl doggie Sadie Rue with owner Mari Martinez

Best behaved: Max the dog with owner Taylor Pecchenino

Most unique: Pearl the pony with owner Kinsley Nerelli

Pioneer Pet: Pearl the pony with owner Kinsley Nerelli

Whiskerino winners:

Most Unique: Nate Mayorga

Best Mustache: John Watkins

Fullest: Dale Gustin

Best overall: James Prismich

Gymkhana:

6 & under:

Jaylee Estes 3rd

Blake Peterson 5th

Keeleigh White 2nd

Payton Coelho 1st

Cash McDonald 4th

Ages 7-9:

Sadi-Mae Denning 2nd

Paisley Busick 1st

Miranda Sabin 3rd

Not pictured: Cash Nicholson 4th

Ages 10-12:

Elsa Sabin 4th

Autumn Anderson 2nd

Kaylin Wouters 1st

Savanah Ortega 5th

Mckinley Self 3rd

Ages 13-17:

Nicole Barker 2nd

Brooklyn Agapay 1st

Katelyn Becerra 4th

Not pictured: Kaia Gallant 3rd, Brooke Morgan 5th

