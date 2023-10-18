Pioneer Day contest winners announced
– Paso Robles Pioneer Day has announced the results from the 2023 Little Cowboy/Cowgirl contest, Pioneer Girl/Boy contest, and pet shows, as well as the Whiskerino contest results and the Gymkhana contest results:
Pioneer boy:
1. Colby Koenig
2. Luke Ontiveros
3. Trace Harris
Pioneer girl:
1. Aiyana Armas
2. Eleanor Sawdey
Cowgirl age 0-3:
1. Selah Jo Lovejoy
2. Olivia Mascaro
Cowboy age 0-3:
1. Ellis Work
2. Cruz Pacheco
3. Wesley Mcfarlane
Cowgirl age 4-7:
1. Vivian Pacheco
Cowboy age 4-7:
1. Lake Robinson
2. Axel King
Pet Show:
Best dressed: Cowgirl doggie Sadie Rue with owner Mari Martinez
Best lookalike: Ludo the Frenchie dog with owner Tessa Tomlinson
Most colorful: Cowgirl doggie Sadie Rue with owner Mari Martinez
Best behaved: Max the dog with owner Taylor Pecchenino
Most unique: Pearl the pony with owner Kinsley Nerelli
Pioneer Pet: Pearl the pony with owner Kinsley Nerelli
Whiskerino winners:
Most Unique: Nate Mayorga
Best Mustache: John Watkins
Fullest: Dale Gustin
Best overall: James Prismich
Gymkhana:
6 & under:
Jaylee Estes 3rd
Blake Peterson 5th
Keeleigh White 2nd
Payton Coelho 1st
Cash McDonald 4th
Ages 7-9:
Sadi-Mae Denning 2nd
Paisley Busick 1st
Miranda Sabin 3rd
Not pictured: Cash Nicholson 4th
Ages 10-12:
Elsa Sabin 4th
Autumn Anderson 2nd
Kaylin Wouters 1st
Savanah Ortega 5th
Mckinley Self 3rd
Ages 13-17:
Nicole Barker 2nd
Brooklyn Agapay 1st
Katelyn Becerra 4th
Not pictured: Kaia Gallant 3rd, Brooke Morgan 5th