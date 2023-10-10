Pioneer Day parade, celebration returns Saturday

– The community is invited to come join the fun at the annual Paso Robles Pioneer Day Parade and activities on Saturday, Oct. 14.

The Pioneer Day Parade starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday in downtown Paso Robles. The parade route starts at 16th at Spring Street and ends surrounding the Paso Robles City Park. Spectators are encouraged to bring their favorite lawn chairs, hats, and sunscreen and plan on a memorable experience.

Expect to see antique tractors, horse-drawn wagons, marching bands, mounted equestrian groups, youth groups, church groups, civic groups, floats, vintage cars, fire engines, military vehicles, and more. The Children’s Pet Show and Little Pioneer contests start at 8 a.m. in the downtown park gazebo.

The first Pioneer Day was held on Oct. 12, 1931 and was organized by community volunteers, working with generous donations of time, materials, and money. Their goal was to provide a day of community friendship and a commemoration of the heritage of Paso Robles and the surrounding areas.

For more information, visit www.PasoRoblesPioneerDay.org.

Share To Social Media