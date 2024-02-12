Planning commission to discuss zoning ordinance

Public welcome to attend study session

– The community is encouraged to attend a Paso Robles Planning Commission public study session scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13, to review sections of a proposed amendment to the city’s zoning ordinance including:

• Signs

• Parking

• Fences

• Landscaping

• Accessory structures

• Setback encroachments

• Mechanical screening

• Swimming pools

• Objective design standards

• General rules of measurement

The city’s Community Development Department began a comprehensive overhaul of the city’s zoning ordinance (Title 21 of the Paso Robles Municipal Code) in the fall of 2021. The objectives of the process are to provide clear, user-friendly development regulations, to bring the ordinance into compliance with recent legislation and case law, and to streamline the housing permitting process while providing for flexibility and innovation. This will be the 9th of 10 planned public workshops. For a full list of all topics previously presented and upcoming topics, go to https://www.prcity.com/1100/Comprehensive-Zoning-Code-Update.

City staff will be compiling recommendations and comments from the Housing Constraints and Opportunities Committee, the planning commission, and the public and presenting all proposed amendments in their entirety to the city council in the Spring of 2024. The public is welcome to continue reviewing all portions of the zoning ordinance and submitting comments to planning@prcity.com until the city council takes its final action.

The workshop will be held Tuesday, Feb. 13, at 6:30 p.m. in the council chamber on the ground floor of the city hall/library building at 1000 Spring Street. The staff report for the meeting can be downloaded from www.prcity.com/meetings.

The public has the option to attend in person or to watch the meeting live on YouTube (www.prcity.com/youtube). Comments can be delivered in person or by calling 805-865-PASO (7276) during the hearing. Written comments are also welcome in advance of the meeting, email to planning@prcity.com.

