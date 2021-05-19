Pleasant Valley Wine Trail donates $9,448 to Woods Humane Society

–The wineries of the Pleasant Valley Wine Trail have announced the donation of $9,448 to Woods Humane Society. The funds were raised by participating members during the Wine 4 Paws fundraiser event.

The members of the Pleasant Valley Wine Trail have supported the event each year and this year they hit a record donation level. “Once again, the Pleasant Valley Wine Trail pulled out all the stops and saw great results for Wine 4 Paws Weekend,” said Sarah Tomasetti, director of Wine 4 Paws. “It’s inspiring to see the passion and creativity put forth.”

In addition to donating a portion of the weekend wine sales, several members added special fundraising efforts to support the animals in need. Bon Niche Cellars held their first-ever Virtual Auction, with many pet-themed items donated by local artists, and donated the proceeds from their newly released “Bad Ass Barley” blend, which features their three-legged winery dog on the label. “Barley and I were really touched by the outpouring of support for Wine4Paws this year, we had folks all over the West Coast who wanted to help our furry friends! ” said Melani Harding of Bon Niche Cellars.

Participating wineries included Bon Niche Cellars, Cinquain Cellars, Four Sisters Ranch, Graveyard Vineyards, Locatelli Winery, Ranchita Canyon Vineyard, Riverstar Vineyards, Tackitt Family Vineyards, Villa San Juliette, and Vino Vargas.

For more information about Woods Humane Society, visit woodshumane.org to donate or learn more. For more information about the Pleasant Valley Wine Trail, visit pleasantvalleywinetrail.com.

