Pleasant Valley Wine Trail kicks off holiday food drive
Public invited to visit tasting rooms Nov. 4-13 to drop off donations, food items
– The 13 wineries of the Pleasant Valley Wine Trail along with Hartley Farms, are kicking off the season of giving with their annual “Cans for Cabs” food drive.
The trail invites the public to visit member tasting rooms between Nov. 4 and 13 to drop off donations of non-perishable canned food items. Patrons with donations will enjoy “perks” like free tastings, special tastings, wine discounts, and more.
Donated items will be given to Loaves & Fishes Paso Robles, whose specialty is serving the working poor, the elderly living on a fixed income, those with physical limitations, and young parents trying to make ends meet, by helping with groceries and other necessities. Loaves & Fishes has expressed a specific need for proteins like tuna and peanut butter. Canned beans also make a great source of plant protein.
Participating locations:
- Arndt Cellars
- Bon Niche Cellars
- Cinquain Cellars
- Four Sisters Ranch
- Graveyard Vineyards
- Hartley Farms
- Hearst Ranch Winery
- High Camp Wines
- Locatelli Vineyards & Winery
- Mystic Hills Vineyards
- Riverstar Vineyards
- Tackitt Family Vineyards
- Villa San Juliette
- Vino Vargas
For more information visit https://www.pleasantvalleywinetrail.com/