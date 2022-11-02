Pleasant Valley Wine Trail kicks off holiday food drive

Public invited to visit tasting rooms Nov. 4-13 to drop off donations, food items

– The 13 wineries of the Pleasant Valley Wine Trail along with Hartley Farms, are kicking off the season of giving with their annual “Cans for Cabs” food drive.

The trail invites the public to visit member tasting rooms between Nov. 4 and 13 to drop off donations of non-perishable canned food items. Patrons with donations will enjoy “perks” like free tastings, special tastings, wine discounts, and more.

Donated items will be given to Loaves & Fishes Paso Robles, whose specialty is serving the working poor, the elderly living on a fixed income, those with physical limitations, and young parents trying to make ends meet, by helping with groceries and other necessities. Loaves & Fishes has expressed a specific need for proteins like tuna and peanut butter. Canned beans also make a great source of plant protein.

Participating locations:

Arndt Cellars

Bon Niche Cellars

Cinquain Cellars

Four Sisters Ranch

Graveyard Vineyards

Hartley Farms

Hearst Ranch Winery

High Camp Wines

Locatelli Vineyards & Winery

Mystic Hills Vineyards

Riverstar Vineyards

Tackitt Family Vineyards

Villa San Juliette

Vino Vargas

For more information visit https://www.pleasantvalleywinetrail.com/

