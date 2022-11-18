Pleasant Valley Wine Trail kicks off holiday toy drive

All toys will be donated to the Paso Robles Toy Bank

– The 13 wineries of the Pleasant Valley Wine Trail are kicking off December with their annual Holiday on the Trail Toy Drive.

The Pleasant Valley Wine Trail wineries invite the public to visit their tasting rooms, located in the rolling hills of San Miguel, the weekend of Dec. 2-4, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., to drop off donations of new, unwrapped toys. Visitors with donations will enjoy “perks” like free tastings, special tastings, wine discounts, and more. Tasting rooms are decorated in anticipation of a festive weekend of holiday cheer. Visitors are encouraged to wear an “ugly Christmas sweater,” just for fun!

All toys will be donated to the Paso Robles Toy Bank to help bring the joy of Christmas to local families in need.

Participating locations:

Arndt Cellars

Bon Niche Cellars

Cinquain Cellars

Four Sisters Ranch

Graveyard Vineyards

Hearst Ranch Winery

High Camp Wines

Locatelli Vineyards & Winery

Mystic Hills Vineyards

Riverstar Vineyards

Tackitt Family Vineyards

Villa San Juliette

Vino Vargas

For more information visit https://www.pleasantvalleywinetrail.com/

