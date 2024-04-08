Police arrest suspect in Morro Bay stabbing incident

Jerry Eugene Adams, 71, arrested on charges including attempted homicide, false imprisonment, intimidating a witness, and sexual assault against the victim’s will through force

– The Morro Bay Police Department responded to reports of a stabbing on Apr. 6 at approximately 6:36 p.m. in the 2400 block of Reno Ct.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult female victim with neck injuries and multiple stab wounds to her chest and hand. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. According to the victim, the suspect, identified as Jerry Eugene Adams, 71, fled the scene. He was reportedly known to her as a friend and resided in the 400 block of Bonita.

Police located and apprehended Adams without incident at his residence on Bonita Street. He was subsequently booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges including attempted homicide, false imprisonment, intimidating a witness, and sexual assault against the victim’s will through force.

Authorities confirmed that there is no ongoing threat to the community. The investigation remains active.

