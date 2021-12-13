Police conducting death investigation at Bishop Peak

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Remains described as ‘skeletal with clothing’ as if the body had been in place for a long period of time

– On Friday at approximately 5:30 p.m., the San Luis Obispo Police Department responded to Bishop Peak Trailhead on Highland Drive to investigate a report of a hiker who had found human remains while hiking off-trail on the mountain. The hiker described the remains as just skeletal remains with clothing as if the body had been in place for a long period of time.

San Luis Obispo Police along with a San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s deputy hiked up the mountain to the area described in an effort to locate the body. After several hours of searching in the darkness, the search was called off due to safety conditions and resumed Saturday morning.

At approximately 1 p.m. on Saturday, San Luis Obispo Police detectives, with the assistance of the San Luis Obispo City Fire Department Urban Search and Rescue team, the San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Department and the California Highway Patrol helicopter located the skeletal remains of a human male on the northside of the mountain.

The identity of the decedent is not being released at this time and the cause of death is undetermined pending autopsy. It is believed the subject had been dead for several months or longer.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact SLOPD Detective Jeff Koznek at (805) 781-7312 and reference case #211210069.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related