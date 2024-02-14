Paso Robles News|Wednesday, February 14, 2024
You are here: Home » Atascadero » Police department seeking assistance identifying multiple individuals
  • Follow Us!

Police department seeking assistance identifying multiple individuals 

Posted: 6:29 am, February 14, 2024 by News Staff

Individuals wanted for statements regarding misdemeanor thefts

– The Atascadero Police Department is seeking assistance identifying the male and female pictured above. Officers are attempting to contact them to obtain a statement regarding a misdemeanor theft that took place at the M&M Smoke shop on Feb. 11.

Those with information should call (805) 461-5051 and select option 0 to speak with dispatch. Reference Case #24-0261.

Police department seeking assistance identifying suspects

The department is also seeking assistance identifying the males pictured above. Officers are attempting to contact them to obtain a statement regarding a misdemeanor theft that took place at the Vons and Food-4-Less. Those with information should call (805) 461-5051 and select option 5 to speak with dispatch.

 

Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Atascadero, Crime
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.