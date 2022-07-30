Paso Robles News|Saturday, July 30, 2022
Police department selling pink patches for fight against breast cancer 

Posted: 6:40 am, July 30, 2022 by News Staff

Patches are for sale for $10 each at the police department

– The Paso Robles Police Department is selling special pink patches to raise money for the fight against breast cancer. Patches are $10 each and all proceeds will be donated to a breast cancer charity.

Members of the public who would like to purchase a patch should stop by the Paso Robles Police Department or contact Detective Elizabeth Place: eplace@prcity.com or (805) 227-7429.

