Police department shares tips on avoiding scams

– The Paso Robles Police Department has issued the following tips for the public on avoiding scams.

Scammers are getting more sophisticated, using various tactics like text messages, emails, phone calls, and voicemails to target unsuspecting individuals. They’re still using traditional methods of trying to trick others like mailed letters.

Here are a few crucial tips that can help to identify potential scams:

Trust your instincts: If something feels off, it probably is. Don’t hesitate to question unexpected messages, calls, or letters. If you’re uncertain, look up the organization online, call the verified number from their official website, or toss the letter.

Verify contact: Always confirm the identity of the person or organization reaching out to you before sharing any personal information. You can ask them for their badge or employee number, intentionally say the wrong name to see if they correct you, and verify the organization that they work for.

Don’t click, don’t share: Avoid clicking on links or sharing personal info unless you’re certain of the sender’s legitimacy. Double check that the link is spelled correctly, that the sender’s name, email, and/or address is accurate.

Check for red flags: Misspellings, generic greetings, and urgent language are common signs of scams. If there isn’t a logo or verifiable address on the message, it’s most likely a scam.

Listen carefully: If someone you don’t know leaves a voicemail, if it is a scam, often times the very first sentence will be cut off at the beginning, starting in the middle of the sentence. Their bots aren’t human enough to pause once the recording starts. However, the voice on the other end can sound very realistic, so use caution.

