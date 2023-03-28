Police department to hold community workshop on drugs, gangs, cybercrime

Sessions to be held in both Spanish and English

– The Paso Robles Police Department (PRPD) is hosting a parent/community workshop addressing drugs, gangs, and cybercrime next Monday at the police department, located at 900 Park Street. The meeting is a collaboration between the police department, the City of Paso Robles, and the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District.

This workshop aims to raise awareness on drug, gang, and cybercrime activities in the community and provide families with information on how to connect with the police department when necessary.

The workshop is open to all families and community members. There will be a Spanish session at 5:30 p.m. followed by an English session at 6:30 p.m.

For more information, interested individuals can contact Community Communication Specialist for the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Monica Silva at (805) 769-1000.

Share To Social Media