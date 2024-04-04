Dispatcher, officer honored for service to community

– The Paso Robles Police Department announced this week in a Facebook post that Dispatcher Sarah Afana and Officer Juan Valdez have been honored with the Distinguished Service Award from California Central Coast Cops ‘N Kids for their outstanding contributions to the community.

Dispatcher Sarah Afana has dedicated 15 years of service to PRPD, demonstrating exceptional commitment to her duties as a Communications Training Officer (CTO) and a tactical dispatcher for the SLO Regional SWAT team, according to police. Known for her community involvement, including seasonal department decorations and volunteering for various events, Afana exemplifies the values of the PRPD family.

Officer Juan Valdez, serving with the department for several years, is recognized for his calm demeanor, respectful approach to all individuals, and exemplary interview skills. Notably, Valdez received the Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) award last year for his proactive efforts in DUI enforcement. He recently obtained certification as a Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) for the State of California, demonstrating his dedication to enhancing public safety.

Share To Social Media