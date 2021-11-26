Police investigate armed robbery in San Luis Obispo

Two suspects remain at-large

– On Tuesday, at approximately 10 p.m., the San Luis Obispo Police Department responded to a report of a gunshot victim that resulted from an alleged robbery, which had just occurred in the Jack in the Box parking lot located on Santa Rosa St in San Luis Obispo. The 36-year-old victim, Dustin Marlow, was transported to a local hospital where he is reported to be in stable condition from a single gunshot wound.

The suspects were described as two Hispanic male adults, one wearing a white hooded sweatshirt with no further description. Both suspects fled the area on foot with the handgun and are currently at large.

This is an on-going investigation. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information regarding this incident, is encouraged to contact SLOPD Detective Jeff Koznek at 805-781-7312 and reference case #211123101.

