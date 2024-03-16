Police investigate reported shooting on Spring Street

Suspect remains at large

– On Saturday about 13 minutes after midnight, the Paso Robles Police Department started receiving several calls regarding a single shot heard in the 3100 block of Spring Street. Officers arrived on scene and located a parked vehicle with its front right passenger window shot out. Inside the parked vehicle was a solo occupant in the passenger seat, who slept through the entire ordeal. Fortunately, this person was uninjured.

At about 12:30 a.m., as officers and detectives were on scene, a second shot was heard a few blocks north, in the 3400 block of Spring Street. Officers converged on the area but were unable to locate the second shooting.

The suspect is described as a slender male, wearing jeans and a black hooded sweatshirt. This is an ongoing investigation, and the Paso Robles Police Department is requesting anyone with any information to call the PRPD at (805) 237-6464 or persons wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers’ 24-hour hotline at (805) 549-STOP or by texting “SLOTIPS” plus your message” to CRIMES (274637).

Share To Social Media