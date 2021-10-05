Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Sept. 26- Oct. 3
Weekly arrest logs from the Paso Robles Police Department
- On Sept. 26, Jaden Anthony Domingo, 22, of Atascadero, was arrested near the intersection of 32nd Street and Oak Street in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.
- On Sept. 26, Jeremiah Aguilarlockaton James, 26. of Atascadero, was arrested in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance.
- On Sept. 26, Carlos Luis Chavez, 20, of Paso Robles, was arrested in San Miguel for attempted murder and for being a felon or addict in possession of a firearm.
- On Sept. 27, Oscar Romero, 26, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 200 block of San Augustine in Paso Robles for willfully resisting, delaying or obstructing justice, first degree burglary, receiving or concealing stolen property and for being a felon or addict in possession of a firearm and for a local misdemeanor warrant.
- On Sept. 27, Danielle Delana Danekas, 41, of Atascadero, was arrested in the 900 block of Park Street in Paso Robles for an outside misdemeanor warrant.
- On Sept. 28, Reginald Woodwardcavalante, 49, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 13th Street and Spring Street in Paso Robles for brandishing a firearm other than self defense and stalking.
- On Sept. 28, Richard Edward Bailey, 37, of Lompoc, was arrested in the 1100 block of Black Oak Drive in Paso Robles for carrying a dirk or dagger concealed on his person.
- On Sept. 29, Nathan Dean Williams, 39, of Paso Robles, was arrested near intersection of Creston Road and Stoney Creek in Paso Robles for multiple outside misdemeanor warrants. and possession of narcotics for sale.
- On Sept. 29, Kelly Anthony Knecht, 39, of San Luis Obispo, was arrested near the intersection of Creston Road and Stoney Creek in Paso Robles for an outside misdemeanor warrant and possession of a specified controlled substances.
- On Sept. 29, Scott Terry Pressley, 50, of San Luis Obispo, was arrested in the 1700 block of Vine Street in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance.
- On Sept. 29, Osvaldo Denavaespinosa, 25, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1700 block of Vine Street in Paso Robles for possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, possession of a specified controlled substance, being under the influence of a controlled substance, and possession of a narcotic controlled substance.
- On Sept. 29, Omar Osama Shallan, 21, of Rancho Cucamonga, was arrested in the 500 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent.
- On Sept. 30, Carlos Palacioguardado Eduardo, 34, of San Miguel, was arrested on Northbound Highway 101 near the Monterey Road exit in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
- On Oct. 2, Christian Lee Schnabel, 29, of Lompoc, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Road in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public and for trespassing/refusing to leave a property.
- On Oct. 3, Lorenzo Armando Rodriguezgonzalez, 42, was arrested near the intersection of Spring Street and 8th Street in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher and for reckless driving.
- On Oct. 3, Jorge Reyes Nunez, 30, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Creston Road/Tanner Drive in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
- On Oct. 3, Abraham Avilaalvarez, 34, of San Simeon, was arrested in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher and for being an unlicensed driver.
The arrest records presented are provided by the Paso Robles Police Department. Suspects are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.
Advertisement
Comments
Posted in: Crime