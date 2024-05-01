Police seek assistance identifying shoplifting suspects

– The Paso Robles Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the two females in the photos above.

Both females were seen shoplifting at the Paso Robles Target store on Wednesday, April 24, 2024. Video surveillance captures both females stuffing their skirts with over $5,700 worth of cosmetics and other beauty products, according to PRPD.

This is an ongoing investigation, and PRPD is requesting anyone with any information to call (805) 237-6464 or persons wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers’ 24-hour hotline at (805) 549-STOP or by texting “SLOTIPS” plus your message” to CRIMES (274637).

