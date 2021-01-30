Paso Robles News|Saturday, January 30, 2021
Police seek help identifying mail theft/check fraud suspect 

Police seek help identifying mail theft, fraud suspect

–The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who is linked to a case of check fraud and mail theft in southern San Luis Obispo County.

On Dec. 23, 2020, a male suspect entered the Guadalajara Meat Market in Grover Beach and fraudulently cashed a check that was stolen from a mailbox in the 1400 block of Old Oak Park Road in rural Arroyo Grande between Dec. 15 and Dec. 20. This suspect may be associated with a number of thefts from mailboxes that have occurred in the county.theft and mail fraud grover beach

The suspect is described as an adult male, 18-25 years old, medium build, dark hair, black ball cap with the letters “SF” on the front. The male subject was also wearing a black t-shirt with the Raiders football team logo and letters “LV Established 1960 – Raiders Football” in camouflage lettering on the front of the t-shirt and a face cover that had a silkscreen image of a panting dog face.

The sheriff’s office is requesting the public’s help with identifying this suspect. Please contact the sheriff’s office with any information at (805) 781-4550.



Comments

