Police seek help locating man who fled after traffic stop

–Locals may have noticed police activity in the 600 Block of Laura Way Saturday. Police are looking for Christopher Heinlein, who has a felony no-bail warrant out for his arrest, and are asking the public for help in locating him, according to a post on Paso Robles Police Department’s Facebook page.

A PRPD officer attempted to stop a pickup truck for a vehicle code violation when the driver accelerated south on Laura Way. The driver stopped the truck in front of his residence and fled inside. A female passenger, Harmony Duncan, was detained on scene. PRPD officers were able to identify the driver as Christopher Heinlein, who has a felony no-bail warrant for his arrest. With the assistance of the CHP H70 helicopter, officers set a perimeter, but Heinlein was not located. It appears he fled via the greenbelt behind his house prior to the perimeter being set, police say.

Duncan was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of stolen property, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Charges will be filed against Heinlein with the SLO DA’s office for driving on a suspended license, failure to yield, and for resisting/delaying an officer. Anybody with information regarding Heinlein’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Paso Robles Police Department at (805) 237-6464. You may also call Crime Stoppers at 805-594-STOP.

