Paso Robles News|Monday, April 29, 2024
You are here: Home » Crime » Police investigate armed carjacking on Oak Street
  • Follow Us!

Police investigate armed carjacking on Oak Street 

Posted: 7:46 am, April 29, 2024 by News Staff

Victim’s vehicle recovered, suspects remain at large

Paso Robles Police officers responded to a report of an armed carjacking on Saturday at 9:50 p.m. in the 3400 block of Oak St., according to a press release.

Officers reportedly arrived at the scene and spoke with the victim, who recounted the incident involving five Hispanic males wearing face masks. Two of the suspects reportedly brandished black handguns, while another carried a knife. The assailants forcibly took the victim’s vehicle and fled the area.

Approximately an hour later, at 10:55 p.m., Atascadero Police Department informed Paso Robles authorities that the victim’s vehicle had been found unoccupied in their city. Atascadero Police officers conducted surveillance on the vehicle for about an hour but observed no movement. Subsequently, Paso Robles Police Department units responded to the location and processed the vehicle for potential evidence. As of now, all suspects remain at large.

The investigation into the case is ongoing and the police department urges anyone with information to call (805) 237-6464.

 

Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Crime
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.