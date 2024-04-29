Police investigate armed carjacking on Oak Street

Victim’s vehicle recovered, suspects remain at large

– Paso Robles Police officers responded to a report of an armed carjacking on Saturday at 9:50 p.m. in the 3400 block of Oak St., according to a press release.

Officers reportedly arrived at the scene and spoke with the victim, who recounted the incident involving five Hispanic males wearing face masks. Two of the suspects reportedly brandished black handguns, while another carried a knife. The assailants forcibly took the victim’s vehicle and fled the area.

Approximately an hour later, at 10:55 p.m., Atascadero Police Department informed Paso Robles authorities that the victim’s vehicle had been found unoccupied in their city. Atascadero Police officers conducted surveillance on the vehicle for about an hour but observed no movement. Subsequently, Paso Robles Police Department units responded to the location and processed the vehicle for potential evidence. As of now, all suspects remain at large.

The investigation into the case is ongoing and the police department urges anyone with information to call (805) 237-6464.

