Poll-workers needed for primary election

–The County Clerk-Recorder’s office is seeking poll workers and Adopt-a-Poll groups to staff the polls for the March 3 election. The county employs approximately 1,000 precinct workers to work at the polls on Election Day. Poll workers must be at least 18 years old, a U.S. citizen and a registered voter in California or a lawful permanent resident of the United States. County Clerk- Recorder Tommy Gong states, “Be part of democracy by performing your civic duty assisting voters on Election Day.”

Adopt-a-Polls are great fundraisers for service clubs, church groups, and non-profit organizations where groups utilize their members to fill the pollworker slots at a precinct, which can be performed in shifts. An organization can earn from $448-$525 for working on Election Day and attending the precinct worker training sessions.

The Clerk-Recorder’s office is also seeking temporary election assistants to assist the Election Division with daily activities in the office leading up to Election Day and throughout the canvass activities leading up to the certification of the election. Gong states, “It’s a great way for interested members of the community to get a behind-the-scenes view of what it takes to conduct an election, especially with new requirements placed upon the counties with legislative mandates.”

For more information, contact the County Clerk-Recorder’s office by completing the poll worker application at www.slovote.com, via email at precinctworker@co.slo.ca.us, or call (805) 781-4989.

