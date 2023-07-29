Pony Club at Hotel Cheval wins Wine Spectator Award of Excellence

Pony Club is one of six restaurants to receive the award in Paso Robles

– Hotel Cheval has announced the Pony Club Bar & Lounge has been awarded Wine Spectator’s coveted 2023 Award of Excellence. The Pony Club is one of six restaurants to receive the award in Paso Robles.

“We are incredibly honored to receive this prestigious award in our first year as a restaurant. Our wine cellar is a working cellar, and all our wines are stored in a temperature-controlled glass enclosure,” said Wade Simmons, wine director and educator. “Wines by the glass are stored and served using a combination of Coravin and Napa Technology Wine Stations. I am passionate about wine education and endeavor to make every guest interaction a learning experience.”

For the complete list of Wine Spectator Restaurant Awards for 2023, visit www.winespectator.com/restaurants/search.

For more information about Hotel Cheval or the Pony Club, visit www.hotelcheval.com or call (805) 226-9995.

