Pop-up clinics to offer free concert ticket with COVID-19 vaccine

‘Shots for Shows’ at local venues aim to increase vaccination rates

–Live music fans who get their COVID-19 vaccine at one of three special pop-up clinics will get a free ticket to a concert at the Fremont Theater or Avila Concerts at the Cove. The County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department is providing vaccines and Otter Productions, in partnership with Country Roots and the Fremont Theater, is donating concert tickets.

“Live music connects us in a way that almost nothing else can, and I’m grateful to the promoters and music fans who are raising their voices to help connect others with vaccine,” said San Luis Obispo County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “If you’re not yet fully vaccinated, I encourage you to come get your vaccine and help end the pandemic –- so we can move forward and never again have to press ‘pause’ on the live music and events we love.”

Tickets to performances by Gary Clark Jr., Chicano Batman, Dawes, Postmodern Jukebox, Pennywise, The Expendables, Reckless Kelly, Brett Young, Metalachi, and Lanco will be available while supplies last at three special clinics:

Fremont Theater in San Luis Obispo, Sept. 16, 4-8 p.m.

Atascadero Pavilion on the Lake, Sept. 17, 3-7 p.m.

Oceano Community Center, Sept. 17, 2:30-6 p.m.

Ticket choice will be on a first-come, first-served basis (come early for the widest selection) and no exchanges or refunds will be given. In the event of a show cancelling, no new tickets will be issued.

SLO County is currently facing a surge in COVID 19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths as the more highly-contagious Delta variant sweeps through California. Vaccines continue to offer protection against COVID-19, including against the Delta variant, according to the public health department. Getting fully vaccinated appears to offer protection against the short-term inconveniences of illness—such as isolation and missing out on events—as well as against severe disease and the threat of lingering “long COVID” and damage to the lungs, heart, and brain, public health reports.

Click here for detailed statistics.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. Phone assistance is available at (805) 781-5500 Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

