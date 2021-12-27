Porterville teens arrested in Atascadero for stolen vehicle after police pursuit

Both suspects are documented gang members from Tulare County, Porterville area

– On Sunday at 09:17 a.m., police dispatch advised the Morro Bay Police Department that a stolen vehicle reported to Porterville Police Department was possibly in the Morro Bay area. Officers began a search for the vehicle. At approximately 09:48 a.m. a Morro Bay Police Officer located the vehicle traveling north in the 1300 block of Main Street. The vehicle pulled through the Chevron Station at Main and Highway 41 and proceeded back onto Atascadero Road.

MBPD officer attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle just north of Main Street, the vehicle failed to yield to officers. The vehicle traveled east bound on Highway 41 pursued by Morro Bay Police Department. As the vehicle entered Atascadero, a San Luis Obispo County Deputy attempted to deploy spike strips at San Gabriel Road.

The suspect vehicle avoided the spike strips however, lost control while attempting to make a left turn onto San Gabriel Road. The vehicle collided with a telephone pole, disabling the vehicle. After the collision, two suspects fled on foot and were later apprehended by officers a short distant from the vehicle, with assistance from the Atascadero Police Department and San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies. Three other suspects remained in the vehicle and were also apprehended. The stolen vehicle was recovered.

A 16 and a 15-year-old suspect were arrested on various charges and transported to the San Luis Obispo County Juvenile Detention Facility. Both suspects are reportedly documented gang members from Tulare County, Porterville area.

