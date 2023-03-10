Paso Robles News|Saturday, March 11, 2023
Portion of Chimney Rock Road washed away 

Posted: 10:11 am, March 10, 2023

– A portion of Chimney Rock Road near the intersection of Fawn Lane in Paso Robles has been swept away by flood waters, leaving several hundred residents in the Lake Nacimeinto are cut off from town Friday morning.

The communities affected include Running Deer, Gallegos Ranch, Tri-Counties, Cal Shasta, Ranchos del Lago, and South Shore Village.

No further information is available at this time. This is a developing story.

