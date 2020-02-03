Paso Robles News|Monday, February 3, 2020
You are here: Home » Community » Power outage in North County affects thousands
  • Follow Us!

Power outage in North County affects thousands 

Posted: 7:25 am, February 3, 2020 by News Staff


–At 9:28 p.m. Sunday night 18,753 customers lost their electrical service in northern San Luis Obispo County due to a failed transformer at the Templeton substation, according to a Tweet by PG&E Meteorologist Dave Lindsey.

The power was restored to 4,623 customers by midnight, according to Lindsey:

Subscribe to daily news



Join our 5,804 daily email subscribers



Share this post!Share on Facebook

Facebook

Tweet about this on Twitter

Twitter

Comments

Posted in:  Community
About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.