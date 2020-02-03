Power outage in North County affects thousands



–At 9:28 p.m. Sunday night 18,753 customers lost their electrical service in northern San Luis Obispo County due to a failed transformer at the Templeton substation, according to a Tweet by PG&E Meteorologist Dave Lindsey.

The power was restored to 4,623 customers by midnight, according to Lindsey:

Power has been restored to 4,623 customers and crews will continue to work safely and quickly as possible to restore remaining customers. Please visit mobile outage map to view outage details & subscribe to alerts: https://t.co/neXSwQMt8E pic.twitter.com/opwtK4WyQ5 — John Lindsey (@PGE_John) February 2, 2020

