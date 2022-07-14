Pozo Saloon debuts new music and dinner series

New monthly music and dinner series will be held the last Sunday of the month through October

– The public is invited to dust off their boots and enjoy a saloon-style summer evening with live music and serious food in a casual setting at Pozo Saloon’s new Sunday Sessions. The new monthly music and dinner series will take place from 3 – 8 p.m. on the last Sunday of each month now through October at the historic Pozo Saloon, (July 31, Aug. 28, Sept. 25, Oct. 30).

Tickets for each event will cost $100 per person and will include entry to the event, a four-course family-style dining experience, a complimentary Pozo ‘Tini upon arrival and hours of live music. Guests may also enjoy an oyster bar and locally crafted wine and beer for purchase. Local farmers and purveyors will be in attendance for patrons to connect with throughout the evening. Live bands will take center stage for an evening with music and dancing. Tickets may be purchased online at Eventbrite and the capacity is limited to 100 guests.

Pozo is the latest addition to Nomada Hotel Group, a collection of distinct properties on California’s Central Coast including Skyview Los Alamos, Granada Hotel & Bistro, and Hotel Ynez. Set to open for lodging Summer 2023, Pozo will feature a historic “encampo” destination with 30 accommodations including airstreams, upscale tents, and RV hookups for sprinter vans, all located adjacent to the iconic Pozo Saloon. Among its variety of unique amenities, the property also boasts a distillery, central pool and outdoor soaking tubs, and full-service restaurant neighboring the location’s lake, hiking trails, and horseback riding trails.

