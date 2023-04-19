Preliminary results favor Enney in school board race

Enney currently in the lead by 412 votes

–Former school board member Kenney Enney Is leading in the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees special election, according to preliminary results.

Enney received 409 votes at the polls and 4,720 votes by mail, for a total of 5,129 votes or 51.95% of the total votes in San Luis Obispo County.

Angela Hollander, received 29 votes at the polls and 4,714 votes by mail, for a total of 4,743 votes or 48.04% of the total votes. The number of votes cast at the polls was 439, and 9,434 by mail, for a total of 9,873 votes in San Luis Obispo County.

The final unofficial election night results were posted Tuesday at 11 p.m. with all precincts reporting. The results accounted for all of the vote-by-mail ballots received before election day. The San Luis Obispo County election officials expect to have all ballots counted in the coming weeks.

Click here for updated election results from SLO County.

Monterey County has also updated its results.

Enney received 42 votes and Hollander received 16 votes in Monterey County, making the grand total for votes currently Enney: 5,171, and Hollander: 4,759.

Click here for updated election results from Monterey County.

The special election was called after some 800 locals signed a petition to challenge the school board’s appointment of Enney last year. The election is expected to cost the local school district $493,000, according to the county.