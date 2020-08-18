Prepare for statewide rolling blackouts due to extreme heat 

–The California Independent System Operator credits energy conservation from consumers for averting expected power outages on Monday, and urges Californians to continue being thoughtful about energy use during this long and extreme heatwave. Temperatures are expected on Wednesday to reach 112-degrees in Paso Robles.

The Associated Press reported on Monday that as many as 3.3 million Californians could lose power to rolling blackouts this week. That is twice as many as the last electricity crisis in 2001.

A statewide Flex Alert, a call for voluntary electricity conservation, will be in effect for today and tomorrow from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

California’s record-breaking persistent heatwave has put extraordinary strain on the ISO electric system, as air conditioners are working harder and longer to keep spaces cool during the high temperatures. Because of high heat and limited energy supplies, rotating power outages are likely over the next two days.

The ISO declared a Stage 2 Emergency yesterday afternoon to prepare utilities to start rotating power outages throughout California. The rotating outages are implemented to prevent more widespread and serious loss of power. But cloud cover, along with conservation efforts, pushed demand down and prevented the grid operator from ordering load shedding.

With Tuesday’s temperatures forecast above normal again, consumers can continue to take stress off the grid by lowering energy use during the most critical time of the day, 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., when temperatures remain high, and the sun is setting, removing thousands of megawatts of solar power from the system.

Conservation efforts during these times can prevent more dire measures, such as rotating power outages, or generator equipment failures that can lead to more serious unplanned losses of power.

The ISO recognizes that reducing energy use during the hot time of the day is a hardship, especially for those working from home or with children schooling at home. However, if a large number of consumers do their part in small ways, conservation can make a difference.

Between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m., the ISO is urging consumers to:

Set air conditioning thermostats to 78 degrees, if health permits

Defer use of major appliances

Turn off unnecessary lights

Unplug unused electrical devices

Close blinds and drapes

Use fans when possible

Limit time the refrigerator door is open

Consumers can also take steps to prepare for the Flex Alert by doing the following before 3 p.m.: