Prescribed burn planned at Camp SLO Thursday

–On Thursday, June 11, Cal Fire plans to conduct a 270-acre prescribed burn on the Camp SLO shooting ranges. This burn is necessary to prevent an unplanned ignition that could occur from upcoming live munitions training by the California National Guard. Smoke will be visible in the San Luis Obispo and Santa Margarita areas from approximately 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All prescribed burn projects are planned in coordination with APCD to minimize potential smoke impacts to local communities and residents. If adequate firefighting resources are not available due to fire activity in the region, or if weather conditions are not optimal for safe burning and good smoke dispersal, burning will be postponed.

For updated information during burning operations, please visit https://twitter.com/CALFIRE_SLO.

