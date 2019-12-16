Paso Robles News|Wednesday, December 18, 2019
Prescribed burn planned at Montana De Oro, San Simeon state parks
Prescribed burn planned at Montana De Oro, San Simeon state parks 

Posted: 5:00 am, December 16, 2019 by News Staff

prescribed burn SLO county
–There is a planned prescribed burn scheduled at Montana de Oro & Hearst San Simeon State Parks in the communities of Cambria, San Simeon Acres, and Los Osos starting today, Monday, Dec. 16 and going until Friday, Dec. 20. Ignitions may start as early as 7 a.m. with the end of ignitions planned for 5 p.m.

The burn will occur in approximately 100 acres of grassland at the “Molinari parcel” within Hearst San Simeon State Park bounded by Highway 1, Van Gordon Creek Rd, and San Simeon Creek Rd. There will also be burn piles located near the pine forest east of Highway 1 and south of San Simeon Creek campground and in Montaña de Oro State Park near Camp KEEP and the environmental camp facilities.

This is an effort by California State Parks, in cooperation the Air Pollution Control District and CalFire.

Comments

