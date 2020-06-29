Paso Robles News|Tuesday, June 30, 2020
Prescribed burn scheduled Wednesday 

June 29, 2020

prescribed burn SLO county

–In cooperation with the San Luis Obispo Sportsmen’s Association, San Luis Obispo County APCD, and the California Department of Fish & Wildlife, Cal Fire plans to conduct up to 300 acres of prescribed burning on Tuesday, June 30 and Wednesday, July 1. The objective of this burn is to reduce the fire hazard and to provide important live-fire training for firefighters. Five fire engines, two hand crews, and one bulldozer will be utilized for this burn.

The burn is located at the shooting range approximately three miles northwest of Cuesta College along the north side of Highway 1 and Gilardi Road. Smoke will be visible in the El Chorro area and the north end of San Luis Obispo from approximately 9 a.m. through 4 p.m. If conditions are not within established weather and resource parameters, the burn will be rescheduled.



