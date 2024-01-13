Prescribed burns planned in North County next week

Smoke may be visible in surrounding area

– Tentatively starting on Monday through Friday next week, burning of fuels reduction piles will occur in two locations in San Luis Obispo County, according to a press release by Cal Fire.

Rocky Canyon pile burning will take place on the west side of Highway 229 on Rocky Canyon Truck Trail, east of Atascadero. Firefighters from Cal Fire will conduct the burning of 15 acres of chamise brush piles.

Behlman Truck Trail pile burning will take place north of Park Hill Road on the Behlman Truck Trail, east of Santa Margarita. Firefighters from Cal Fire will conduct the burning of 10 acres of chamise brush piles.

Burning is expected to begin at 9:30 a.m. and conclude by 4 p.m. Smoke may be visible in the communities of Creston, Atascadero, Pozo, Park Hill and Santa Margarita for a few days after burn has been completed.

Prescribed burning is an important tool used to minimize fire hazards and the likelihood of uncontrolled future wildfires that would have the potential to induce

significant air quality impacts on the local community. Should conditions not be suitable for good consumption and optimal smoke dispersal, the burn will be

rescheduled. To monitor air quality in your neighborhood on the day of the prescribed burn, visit SLOCleanAir.org.

Share To Social Media