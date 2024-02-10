Prescribed burns planned next week

Smoke may be visible in surrounding area

– The week of Feb. 12, 2024, will witness pile burning activities in two locations within San Luis Obispo County. Cal Fire firefighters are set to conduct controlled burns at the following sites:

Cambria: Near the 500 block of Ashby Lane and possibly Cambria Pines Rd in Cambria, Ca. The burning will target French broom brush, involving 30 piles.

Yaro: North of Pozo, west of Santa Margarita, Ca. The burning will focus on dead and down tree branches, with a total of 60 piles.

Burning operations are scheduled to commence at 9:30 a.m. and conclude by 4 p.m. Smoke may be visible in the communities of Creston, Atascadero, Pozo, Park Hill, Santa Margarita, and Cambria for several days following the completion of pile burning.

Prescribed burning is a crucial preventive measure to mitigate fire hazards and reduce the potential for uncontrolled wildfires, which could adversely affect local air quality. If conditions are not conducive to optimal smoke dispersal, the burn will be rescheduled. To monitor air quality in neighborhoods on the day of the prescribed burn, residents can visit SLOCleanAir.org.

