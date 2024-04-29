Prescribed burns planned this week

Anticipated burns would cover 440 acres of brush

– Cal Fire firefighters will conduct prescribed burns in two areas of San Luis Obispo County tentatively this week.

The Yaro prescribed burn, situated near Park Hill and west of Black Mountain near the Turkey Flat OHV area, will start off the week’s operations. Following this, the Whitney prescribed burn is scheduled for the middle to the end of the week, occurring in another part of Park Hill, also west of Black Mountain. Combined, these burns will cover 440 acres of brush. Cooperation with SLO County APCD and local landowners is facilitating these operations.

Burning is set to commence at 9:45 a.m. and wrap up by 6:00 p.m. Smoke visibility in the Santa Margarita and Park Hill area is anticipated.

Prescribed burning serves as a vital tool to mitigate fire hazards and reduce the risk of uncontrolled wildfires, which could adversely affect air quality in the local community. In the event that conditions are unsuitable for efficient consumption and smoke dispersal, the burn will be rescheduled. Residents can monitor air quality in their neighborhoods on the day of the prescribed burn by visiting SLOCleanAir.org.

